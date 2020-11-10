Coronavirus vaccine should belong to all of mankind, Putin says

"I agree that such a vaccine should belong to all of mankind," he pointed out, commenting on a statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Putin emphasized that Russia was ready to work with all countries in terms of vaccine supplies because people all around the world needed to get vaccinated. "We call for avoiding the politicization of all these processes, bearing in mind that people all around the globe need such vaccines. We are ready to cooperate with all countries, including our SCO partners," the Russian president noted, calling on SCO member states to pool their efforts to ensure progress in that field.