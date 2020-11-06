Renowned Russian writer and satirist Zhvanetsky dies aged 86

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian writer and satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky whose career spanned six decades has died aged 86, his representative Oleg Stashkevich told TASS Friday.

"I can only confirm that he died," he said. In October, Stashkevich reported that the satirist was retiring from stage performances.

Zhvanetsky was born on March 6, 1934 in Odessa where he graduated from the navy engineer university and later worked in a trade port. Back in the day, he dramatically changed his career path by picking up a pen to write monologues and short stories.