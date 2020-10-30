Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow

Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam.

Some protesters are resisting the officers, the police have to use force. One of the protesters had to be carried to the police van by four policemen.

French attacks

On Thursday, a knife-wielding man attacked people in Nice’s Notre-Dame cathedral. Three were killed and several others suffered injuries. The attacker was apprehended by police, he was shot several times and taken to hospital. Soon after that, knife attacks took place in the French city of Avignon and outside the French consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

On October 16, Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was decapitated after exhibiting Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class, dedicated to freedom of expression. After the killing, French President Macron announced a campaign against followers of radical ideologies and related organizations and promised that France would not renounce publishing the caricatures.