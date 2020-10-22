Russia reports over 15,900 new COVID-19 cases

A 1.1% growth rate in cases was recorded in the past two days.

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,971 in the past day to 1,463,306, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Dagestan Republic and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Chelyabinsk Region (0.6%).

Most new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow - 4,413, St. Petersburg - 697, the Moscow Region - 462, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 354 and the Rostov Region - 297.

Currently, some 330,076 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.