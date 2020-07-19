Vaccination against new coronavirus will not interfere with other inoculations - expert

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Vaccination against the novel coronavirus will not prevent other inoculations, including seasonal ones, Director of the National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"[Several vaccines] will not overlap each other at all. According to general considerations, vaccinations should have a certain time gap; two-three weeks are quire sufficient," the expert said. "Our immune system is very smart and this time will be enough for it to understand how to behave properly in respect of new antigens introduced as the vaccine," Gintsburg said.

Activities are underway to produce as much coronavirus vaccines as possible, the expert added.