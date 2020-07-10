Russia may postpone Immortal Regiment march to later date over pandemic

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Immortal Regiment march may be rescheduled from July 26 for a later date over the coronavirus pandemic but no final decision has been made yet, the press office of the Russian Immortal Regiment movement told TASS on Friday.

"Such a possibility is, indeed, being discussed due to the ambiguous epidemic situation in regions. We expect our leadership to make a decision. This is a pressing issue but right now we cannot say with 100% certainty that the procession will or will not take place," the press office said.

As the organizers specified, the information on the procession will be posted on the website of the Immortal Regiment of Russia as soon as a corresponding decision is made.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Immortal Regiment march was planned to be held on Russia’s Navy Day, July 26, unless the epidemiological situation required postponing it to a later date.

History of Immortal Regiment march

The Immortal Regiment march is an annual public event held in Russia and other countries to commemorate those who fought or died during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

During the Immortal Regiment march, which takes place on May 9 or on the nearest days, its participants pass in a formation carrying placards with the photographs of their relatives who fought during the war. Also, people who join the march are offered to post the photos of their relatives and their brief biographies on the official website of the People’s Chronicle project.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called Victors’ Parade. It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it included 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.

This year, it was decided to organize the march in the online format on May 9 because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns. About three million people applied for participation in the nationwide online Immortal Regiment march.

To date, 713,936 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 489,068 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,017 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.