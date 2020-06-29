Radiation level in Russian regions is stable, says sanitary watchdog

On June 26, a number of media reported that nuclear and radiation safety monitoring agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland detected a slight rise in the concentration of radioactive isotopes over Northern Europe, of the so-called reactor origin.

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The measurements of the radiation level conducted by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) indicate its stability, the agency’s press service said.

"Rospotrebnadzor analyzed the information, published in the Internet informational and telecommunication network and reports that the data published online contain no information about the level of radionuclides in the atmospheric air, detected in Sweden, Finland and Norway, and no information about the presumed source of those radionuclides. Gamma background measurements, conducted by Rospotrebnadzor in regions of the Russian Federation, indicate its stability," the announcement says.

The press service pointed out that executive bodies of the Russian Federation, monitoring the radiation situation, do not confirm the information published online.

Russia’s Rosenergoatom (a Rosatom subsidiary) told TASS that nuclear power plants in Russia’s northwest — the Leningrad and the Kola plants — work as usual, and that the radiation situation on their sites is normal.