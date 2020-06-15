Coronavirus circulation level in Moscow down by 20 times on mid-March - expert

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Coronavirus circulation level among the population has decreased by 20 times in Moscow as compared with mid-March, Alexander Gorelov, a deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s research institute of epidemiology, said on Monday.

"A key parameter that has been overlooked in official statistics is the virus circulation. It should not be confused with the number of cases. Circulation after the 1,000th patient, which was in mid-March, has decreased by now by some 20 times," he said in an interview with the Dok-Tok program on TV Channel One.

Currently, this index stands at less than one percent, which indicates that the situation in the capital city has stabilized, he added.

To date, 537,210 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 284,539 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,091 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.