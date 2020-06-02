Yandex’s Alisa becomes world’s first voice assistant to draw pictures

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian tech giant Yandex has taught its voice assistant Alisa to draw pictures at user command, a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

"Alisa now knows how to create pictures at a users’ request. Just ask her and she will draw anything, whether it is an olive grove or a deserted beach. This is the first voice assistant in the world that generates pictures on any topic," Yandex says.

The "artist" feature is available on the Yandex mobile application and in Yandex.Browser, where the Alisa voice assistant lives.