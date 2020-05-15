Most of COVID patients have blood group A, says Russian health official

"An interesting fact that was noted by foreign specialists and has been verified by the Agency’s centers. The overwhelming majority of those infected have blood group A," she said at an online news conference organized by TASS. "Next are groups O and B. And, indeed, the rarest is group AB."

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Most of coronavirus patients have blood group A, while those having blood group AB are the fewest, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova said on Friday.

She noted however that it might be because group A is the most widespread among the population.

One half of coronavirus patients in Russia have no symptoms, the proportion of asymptomatic cases in Moscow is about 60%, Veronika Skvortsova noted. "The proportion of asymptomatic cases is very high: in Moscow it accounts for 60% and in the country in general — almost one half, every second case," she said.

Skvortsova stressed that the number of patients with severe forms of the disease was not growing. "Fortunately, the number of cases that require additional oxygen and artificial lung ventilation is declining as well," she noted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,543,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 303,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,712,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 262,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 58,226 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,418 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.