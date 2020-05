Russia ranked fifth in the world for confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic should encourage the Russian leadership to form a new pattern of healthcare system and main social and economic institutions, Deputy Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Galina Izotova told TASS.

"Overall, the situation around the pandemic should encourage the state to form a new sustainable pattern of healthcare and main social and economic institutions," she said.