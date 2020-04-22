Russia expects coronavirus spread to peak in mid-May, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Specialists believe that the coronavirus infection peak in Russia will happen in mid-May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for CNBC, published Wednesday.

"After that, we expect gradual decrease of the number or patients," he said.

"Unfortunately, every day we register significant increase of cases, but the numbers are not high enough to threaten the healthcare system," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the coronavirus pandemic is a "major threat to all countries."

"Not only for [President Vladimir] Putin and Russia - all countries have faced this challenge. This is an unprecedented situation," the spokesman said, adding that the coronavirus not only "threatens health and lives of people," but can also cause "a serious economic crisis, which will become an additional challenge" for nations, Peskov noted.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide.