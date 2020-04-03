Head of Russian division of Aum Shinrikyo terror group to face court

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Mikhail Ustyantsev, head of the Russian division of the outlawed Aum Shinrikyo terror group, will face the court, says Russian Investigative Committee’s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.

"The Main Investigative Directorate of the Committee has finished an investigation against Mikhail Ustyantsev, charged with [creation and organization of a terror group; propaganda, justification or support of terror activities; and creation of a religious organization that harms people’s health]. The case with approved charges will be forwarded to the court for reviewing in substance," Petrenko said.

According to the investigation, between 2010 and 2018, Ustyantsev chaired the Russia division of the Aum Shinrikyo terror group. He organized the spread of a religious doctrine that urged the members to bring him money, among citizens of Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Volgograd. He then sent the money to the group leadership in Japan.

Ustyantsev was apprehended by the law enforcement officers in cooperation with the Federal Security Service (FSB), as he organized a meeting of the Aum Shinrikyo adepts. He was arrested, while search warrants were issued for his accomplices.