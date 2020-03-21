Russia ready to deliver doctors, medical equipment to coronavirus-hit Italy

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft are ready to carry teams of Russian virologists and medical equipment to coronavirus-affected Italy starting on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instruction, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave orders to set up an air group "for urgent aid deliveries to the Italian Republic for anti-coronavirus efforts, starting on March 22," the Defense Ministry said.

"As soon as Italy is ready, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ military transport aircraft will jet eight mobile teams of Russian military virologists and doctors, vehicles for aerosol disinfection of transport and territories, as well as medical equipment to the republic," the defense ministry said.

Italy has confirmed its readiness to accept Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes.

On March 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed aid delivery in a phone call with his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini. "During the call, Italian Defense Minister has confirmed [Italy’s] readiness to accept Russian planes with specialists, vehicles and equipment, starting March 22," the Ministry said.

Guerini has also expressed his gratitude towards Russia for aid on fighting the pandemic, promptly provided in accordance with agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The Kremlin press office said that the Russian president reassured him of Moscow’s readiness to promptly provide necessary help and informed about its practical parameters. In particular, supplies of means of protection and mobile vehicles mounted on Kamaz trucks for spraying disinfectants over transport and in the areas as well as medical and other equipment are to be delivered, while Russian specialists are to be dispatched to the country’s worst-hit regions for practical assistance.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the novel coronavirus has jumped to 793 in Italy. The country reports 42,681 people infected with the deadly virus, up 4,871 compared to Friday, yet over 6,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease.