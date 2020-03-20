Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up from 199 to 253 in past day

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Russia has increased from 199 to 253 over the past 24 hours, with 54 new cases being reported in nine regions, the coronavirus emergency response taskforce reported Friday.

"Over the past day, fifty four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in nine Russian regions," the taskforce said. "As of today, there are 253 coronavirus cases in Russia."

Of these, thirty three coronavirus cases have been registered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, according to the disease taskforce, most of whom visited European countries. "Thirty three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. Most of these people have arrived from European countries," the disease response team stated, adding that all of the patients' contacts, including other passengers onboard the planes they took, have been traced. Seven of them have been taken to Moscow’s hospitals.

There are two children among coronavirus cases identified in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center informed.

"There are two children among the patients. One of them did not attend school after returning from overseas, and the other stopped attending classes on March 12, and the school has been placed under quarantine," the statement reads.

Also six new cases were reported in the Siberian republic of Yakutia, four — in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and in the Samara Region each, two — in the Kirov and the Novosibirsk regions each, and one — in the Moscow region, the Ulyanovsk region and the Tyumen region each.