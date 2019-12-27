Several Haikou districts on Hainan ban fireworks during New Year festivities

HAIKOU, December 27. /TASS/. The Haikou authorities banned the use of fireworks in several districts of the city during the upcoming New Year celebrations (the Chinese New Year), which is due on January 24 this time, the Hainan Daily reported.

The ban will stay in effect from January 24, starting from the Spring Festival till February 9, when people all over China celebrate the end of the New Year festivitivies with the Lantern Festival. The decision was made as a precaution to ensure security during the holidays. The statement clearly specifies the Haikou districts where fireworks will be prohibited. Violators will have to pay a fine from 500 yuan (from $14 to $72).

The use of fireworks, one can hardly picture the New Year without, is being restricted in many Chinese cities. Nevertheless fireworks continues to be one of the most favourite activities in China. The Chinese believe that the sound of fireworks should drive away all evil spirits and bring along happiness, luck and prosperity.

The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival as the Сhinese call it, will begin on January 24, 2020, with a White Metal Rat as its symbol. For the Chinese, this is one of the most important family holidays, during this time it is customary to meet with relatives and friends. Many Chinese citizens use vacations for tourism, go on trips, both within the country and abroad.