Last French veteran of Normandy-Neman Regiment dies aged 99 — Russian embassy

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. The last French veteran of the Normandy-Neman Regiment aircraft mechanic Andre Peyronie has died aged 99 in France, the Russian Embassy in France wrote on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Andre Peyronie, the last French veteran of the Normandy-Neman Regiment, passed away overnight to December 10. Sincere condolences on behalf of the Russian people and gratitude for his feat," the embassy said. "We will always remember you, our French friend," the embassy added.

The French volunteer fighter squadron "Normandy" was created in 1942 and was based on the USSR territory in accordance with the Soviet-French agreement. The squadron took part in combat in 1943. In November 1944, after fighting for the liberation of Lithuania and crossing the Neman river, the regiment was called "Normandy-Neman." Ninety-six French pilots fought in the Second World War as part of the squadron, and 42 of them died in combat.