Russian alternative to Wikipedia to be fully launched by summer of 2022, says publisher

"The project, which began in July, is anticipated to take 33 months. It will be completed by the spring or summer of 2022," he specified.

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. An online project that is being created based on the Great Soviet Encyclopedia will be fully launched by the summer of 2022, Executive Editor of the Great Russian Encyclopedia and scholarly publisher Sergei Kravets said in an interview with TASS.

According to Kravets, the online encyclopedia does not have a name yet, but its creators would like its name to refer to the Great Soviet Encyclopedia.

When choosing name options, the creators looked into the results of public opinion polls conducted in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg. They sought to figure out what the Great Soviet Encyclopedia was associated with in people’s minds. "As many as 35% of students are aware of its existence, they consider it to be reliable but a bit outdated. As for professors, nearly 100% are acquainted with the encyclopedia and believe it to be fundamental and reliable. If we create something new, we need to maintain continuity, credibility, depth and reliability, but at the same time, we should eliminate its antiquatedness and reach out to new areas," the executive editor pointed out.

"This is why the name should probably be preserved," he added.

Initiation ceremony

The project’s first launch ceremony will take place in Ufa on November 21. "It will involve our regional colleagues, encyclopedia experts, because we plan to actively cooperate with regional experts, going even as far as creating regional encyclopedias on our web portal," Kravets explained. According to him, about 270 people are currently working on the project. Besides, users who succeed in proving their competence will participate in drafting some of the encyclopedia’s articles.

Kravets added that apart from the web portal, work was also underway on a digital version of the Great Soviet Encyclopedia, which had been published in 2004-2017 and needs to be updated.