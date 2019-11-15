TASS becomes information partner of Hainan Book Fair

SANYA, November 15. /TASS/. TASS became an informational partner of the Hainan International Book Fair, which kicked off in China's Sanya on Friday. The agency's photo exhibition dubbed The Reading Russia received the first visitors.

More than 20 photographs from TASS photo archive are displayed on 1-2 m high white cubes and rectangular parallelepipeds. Geometric figures are installed outdoors — on the lawn of the 5-star Binhai Yuanlin Hotel, where the book fair will be be running until November 18.

A huge library occupies more than 27,000 square meters of the hotel complex: bookcases are installed in restaurants, bars, halls, lobbies, by the pool and in other areas of the hotel. According to the organizers, such a creative approach will allow visitors to enjoy reading and discussing business in an unusual and pleasant atmpsphere.

Tourism became the main theme of the Hainan Book Fair this year. In addition to printing industry representatives, specialists from travel agencies, film and television, anime studios, the entertainment industry from China and foreign countries, as well as leading online publications are invited to participate in it.

This year Russia became the main guest of the fair. At the beginning of October, Russia and China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations: for a month and a half festivities dedicated to Russian-Chinese friendship and cooperation took place in the capitals and major cities of the two states.