First session of BRICS women’s business alliance to take place in 2020

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. An alliance of businesswomen was established within the framework of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), with its first session taking place in 2020, Head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katyrin told TASS on Wednesday.

"During the chairmanship of Brazil, it was decided to establish the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance. This alliance will facilitate development of women’s business potential on the territory of the five [BRICS member states] and involvement of female entrepreneurs in international activity," he said.

Katyrin added that the first session of the alliance would take place in 2020, during Russia’s BRICS chairmanship.

This year, the BRICS summit is taking place in Brazil. On January 1, 2020, the chairmanship will pass to Russia, and the next BRICS summit will take place in July in St. Petersburg.