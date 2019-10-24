Russian higher educational institutions should accept more foreigners, says PM

"The number of those wishing to receive education in our country is growing. This is a pleasant fact," the prime minister said at a meeting with the members of the council for the development of competitiveness of Russia’s leading universities among the leading global research and educational centers. He reiterated that in 2012 almost 165,000 foreign students studied in Russia under the bachelor, specialist and master’s programs, while in 2018 there were 280,000 of them. "These are still rather modest figures," the prime minister said, noting that "however, this is a growth and this growth is almost twofold."

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that more foreigners can receive education in Russian higher educational institutions.

"I think that a greater number of foreigners can receive our education," Medvedev said.

He noted that "higher educational institutions find new ways to attract young people from other countries." The prime minister also considers more active development of scientific researches in universities an important achievement. "It can be said that universities became research and educational centers," the prime minister noted.