Putin promises to solve problem of Russian monuments’ preservation in Manchuria

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to solve the problem of the preservation of Russian monuments in the historical area in northeastern China — Manchuria, he said on Friday at a meeting with members of the public on issues of the Far East’s development at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We solve such issues under corresponding intergovernmental agreements. Unfortunately, we have many burials of our soldiers in Europe and Asia," Putin said.

The president expressed confidence that there will be no problem with agreeing with Chinese colleagues on the restoration issues, considering special relations that established between Russia and China over the recent years.

Putin noted that the issue is firstly linked with financing and will be resolved in the near future: the monuments will be either restored or transported to Russian territory.