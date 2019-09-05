Putin notes China's contribution to economic development of Russian Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the contribution of Chinese partners to the economy of the Russian Far East and similar geopolitical interests of Russia and China, he said at a meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Hu Chunhua on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I am very pleased that, firstly, the Chinese partners are the largest investors in the region’s economy, and secondly, the most important thing is that we are not just talking about the similarity of our geopolitical interests, which is very important, but we are doing concrete work, we achieve good results, we see prospects, and we are confidently moving forward," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted cooperation in specific areas. "We are actively working to strengthen international institutions and security systems. We are cooperating in the military sphere and are actively coordinating our positions in the international arena," he said.