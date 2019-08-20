Security officers shut down major drug supply line, confiscate 14 kg of drugs

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Employees of the Federal Security Service Directorate for the Ivanovo Region have shut down a major drug supply line, which operated on the territory of the Central and North-Western Federal Districts, and a criminal case was launched. As a result of investigative actions, 14 kg of narcotic substances were confiscated, the Directorate’s press service told journalists on Tuesday.

"Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service Directorate for the Ivanovo Region have shut down a major interregional drug supply channel on the territory of the Central and North-Western Federal Districts. The total weight of the seized narcotic substances is 14 kg," the report says.

The Investigative Department of the Federal Security Service Directorate launched a criminal case under Part 3 Section 30 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Plotting a crime or carrying out an attempt to commit a crime") and Part 5 Section 228.1 of the Russian Criminal code ("Illegal production, sale and transportation of narcotic substances").

The directorate specified that the unlawful activity of a Moscow resident, born in 1994, was suppressed as a result of investigative operations. The young man who carried out wholesale of drugs from an internet shop illegally bought more than 6 kg of synthetic drugs which he planned to sell in regions of the Central and North-Western Federal Districts. The drug dealer was detained by officers of the Federal Security Service Directorate during the seizure of the drugs from the stash. Various drugs in a large amount that belonged to the detained person were also found during investigative operations.