Some 30 teenagers detained at unauthorized rally in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Nearly 30 teenagers were held at the August 10 illegal march in downtown Moscow after an authorized rally on Sakharov Avenue, Moscow human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Potyaeva told TASS on Monday.

"Some 30 teenagers or slightly more were detained, but all of them were released on the same day," Potyaeva said, noting that her staff members had to interfere and provide assistance during the release. "There were no problems with this," she added.

No complaints regarding the detentions of teenagers at the rally have been received. The authorized rally and a concert on Saturday was peaceful and everyone "willing to perform had a chance to do this."

According to Moscow police, 136 people were detained for participation in an illegal march in the city center, staged by some participants of the authorized rally on Sakharov Avenue after it ended.

The rally on August 10 was the fourth in support of independent candidates at the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma (parliament). The previous rallies were held on July 20, July 27 and August 3, but only the first event had been authorized.