Total satellites in orbit surpass 11,000 — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The total number of satellites in orbit globally has exceeded 11,000, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"The number of launches is growing every year. The total number of satellites in orbit has already surpassed 11,000. This is a very steady trend toward the advancement of space technologies in many countries," he emphasized.

On March 24, Russia's Bureau 1440 successfully launched the first 16 satellites of the Rassvet low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. The spacecraft feature a communication system based on 5G NTN architecture, an upgraded power supply system, next-generation inter-satellite laser communication terminals, and a plasma propulsion system.