Extinction awaits humanity if it never masters outer space — Musk

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that humanity is in danger of perishing if it does not learn how to move in outer space.

"One of these days, a large comet will hit Earth and destroy almost all life, as has happened many times in the past. Eventually, the Sun will expand enough to boil the oceans and destroy all life. Either become a spacefaring civilization or die - those all the two choices," he wrote Tuesday on his X social media page.

Earlier, Musk said that humanity could exist no more than a few hundred years without exploring new planets and stellar systems. The entrepreneur is convinced that people should populate other planets, as well as have a Moon base and cities on Mars.