Yandex starts receiving applications for Yandex ML Prize

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Yandex starts receiving applications for the Yandex ML Prize, the international scientific award for your researchers, research managers and teachers, the technology company said.

Applications will be accepted until June 21. Prize winners will receive 500,000-ruble ($5,500) awards. the prize of 1,000,000 rubles ($10,900) is for research managers. The award is given for various achievements, in particular, in the field of computer vision, speech recognition, data analysis and generative models, Yandex noted.

The Prize is being awarded since 2019. There are five nominations this year, the First Publication, the Researchers, the Young Research Managers, the Academic Advisers, and the ML Educators. The award ceremony will be in fall.

Fifty individuals received the award from its start. Scientific developments of prizewinners are used in algorithms and technologies in many Yandex products.