First meteor shower of 2024 to appear in January with up to 120 shooting stars per hour

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak overnight on January 2-3 with astronomers forecasting up to 120 "falling stars" per hour, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

The meteor shower will be active during the period December 28 through January 12. The meteors’ radiant, or area of origin, lies under the Big Dipper’s handle in the constellation Bootes.

"According to forecasts by the International Meteor Organization, up to 120 meteors per hour are expected on a peak night; this is 1-2 meteors per minute with clear skies," the astronomers clarified.

The scientists said that the best time to observe the meteor shower is in the second half of the night, when the radiant is at its highest point above the northeastern horizon.