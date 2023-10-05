Iran plans talks with Russia to build new satellite — report

TEHRAN, October 5. /TASS/. Iran is planning to hold talks with Russia to seek assistance in building a new satellite, the Khayyam-2, the Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the report, the talks will deal with developing technical specifications for the next models of the Khayyam satellite, the first of which was launched in August 2022. Iran also wants to discuss with Russia a plan to build a remote sensing satellite, a small geosatellite and a telecommunications satellite.

In addition, Iran plans to develop and launch at least eight new satellites into space in the foreseeable future, along with a constellation of 10 small satellites called the General Soleimani Satellite System.

Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday that Iran is working on sending humans into space over the course of the next five years. Hours earlier, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, announced the development of the Sarir launch vehicle, which will be able to put satellites into geostationary orbit. The agency has also begun designing the country's first radar probing satellite and a new telecommunications satellite, the Nahid-3.

Iran embarked on a space program in 2004. It is one of the 24 founding members of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space that was established in 1959.