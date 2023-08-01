All systems go on Russian segment of ISS — Roscosmos

ISS, August 1. /TASS/. The instruments and systems of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) are operating normally, Roscosmos has told TASS.

"All instruments and systems of the Russian segment of the ISS are operating normally," the state corporation said.

As TASS special correspondent and Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin has explained, the American segment’s automatic protection system triggered a shutdown in the power supply due to a yet-to-be identified problem.

"A number of devices were disconnected automatically. Now everything has been turned back on and works normally. Our colleagues are dealing with the problem. The crew of the Russian segment is working as usual," he said.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency’s office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin.