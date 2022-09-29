S.P. Korolyov spacecraft separates from ISS

ISS, September 29. /TASS/. The S.P. Korolyov spacecraft (Soyuz MS-21) has undocked from the Prichal (Berth) node module of the Russian segment of the ISS, a TASS special correspondent reports.

There is a crew of three on board: Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a special correspondent for TASS, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov. The spacecraft is now in autonomous flight. At about 13:03 Moscow time on Thursday, it will fire the engines to brake and deorbit. The landing of the descent capsule is expected southeast of the city of Jezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 13:57 Moscow time.

The return cargo consists of the results of experiments, including urgent ones, as well as the coat of arms and charter of Moscow, an icon of St. George the Victorious, a rugby ball, and a copy of the Banner of Victory that spent some time in outer space.

Artemyev, Matveyev and Korsakov arrived at the station on March 18. Since then, there have been six orbit adjustments and five spacewalks, during which the ERA manipulator was integrated. Four extravehicular activities were performed by Artemyev and Matveyev. The European Space Agency’s astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti joined Artemyev for a spacewalk once.

During the flight, the crew members conducted more than 50 experiments in space biology and physiology, space materials processing, cosmic ray physics, development of advanced space technologies, and others. The astronauts activated a 3D printer and an electric vacuum oven. Artemyev also served as a special correspondent for TASS, transmitting breaking news and photo and video content.