Three Progress cargo spacecraft likely to be launched in 2022 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 4. / TASS /. As many as three Progress MS cargo spacecraft are planned to be launched to the ISS (International Space Station) from the Baikonur spaceport this year, the Roscosmos state agency said on Tuesday.

"According to the schedule approved by Roscosmos <…>, some three Progress MS cargo spacecraft are planned to be launched in 2022," the statement reads.

The Russian space agency noted that all launches would be carried out from the Baikonur spaceport. The first Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft will be sent to orbit on February 15 (at 07:25 Moscow time). "According to preliminary data, it is going to stay in outer space for over a year - 370 days," Roscosmos said.

Progress MS-20 will be launched on June 3 (12:33 Moscow time) for 173 days, while Progress MS-21 - on October 26 (03:19 Moscow time) for 247 days.

The space agency pointed out that each spacecraft would deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the ISS.

Earlier, the press service of Roscosmos said that cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who were currently on the ISS, had found the last possible spot of the continued air leak while inspecting the Zvezda module’s intermediate chamber. Progress MS will deliver the means to eliminate the leakage in the near future.