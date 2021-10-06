Health of movie crew aboard the ISS normal — Roscosmos CEO

BAIKONUR, October 6. /TASS/. Medics at the Cosmonaut Training Center assessed the health of actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who are currently onboard the International Space Station, as normal, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"We had a communications session with the crew. The Cosmonaut Training Center medics assessed the spaceflight participants’ health as normal, without deviations. There have been no emergencies, the participants proceed to work as planned," Rogozin said in his Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, a Soyuz-2.1a missile carrying the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft was unable to dock automatically, so the crew docked it manually.

The spacecraft brought cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to the International Space Station. They will film a live action movie about a medic who has to travel into the orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut.