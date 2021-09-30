Idea of Russian orbital project cannot be unsupported — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A project for the creation of a Russian Orbital Service Station is currently underway and the idea must be supported, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Of course, this work is underway," he said answering the question if this initiative was being supported at the meeting on Wednesday. "This is a question of budgeting, of course," Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He recalled that in order to implement the project, "all parameters must be included in the budget, before that they must be agreed with all departments." "This is the work that must be carried out, it cannot be unsupported," Peskov said.

Kremlin spokesman emphasized that this is extensive work that affects interests of many departments. "That’s why all of these things will be coordinated," he concluded.

Earlier, during a meeting on the development of space industry Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is working on its own orbital project, despite the potential extension of the International Space Station operation past 2024.