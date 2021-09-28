Compartment inside Nauka module being readied for accommodating Soyuz MS-19 crew

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A compartment inside the new Russian module Nauka, docked to the International Space Station, will be readied for accommodating the crew of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television new channel on Thursday.

"By the moment the Anton Shkaplerov-led crew arrives everything will be removed from here to let one more Russian crew member settle here," he said.

Novitsky said the new compartment was very convenient and had a porthole.

Earlier, Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev told TASS the Soyuz MS-19 crewmembers — cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko — might become the first guests of the new compartment inside the Nauka module of the Russian segment of the ISS.

Roscosmos says the Soyuz MS-19 is to be docked to the ISS on October 5.