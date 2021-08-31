Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft to be dumped late November

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The cargo spacecraft Progress MS-17 will be detached from the International Space Station (ISS) and dumped at the end of autumn, Russian Space magazine (an official periodical of Roscosmos corporation) has said.

The separation from the ISS and dumping are scheduled for November 24.

During the Progress MS-17's flight on June 2 some phases of one-orbit flight pattern of closing up and docking with the International Space Station were practiced.

Progress MS is Russia's uncrewed spacecraft created especially for servicing orbital stations. It is used to deliver to the ISS various cargos (fuel, research equipment, oxygen, water, food and other supplies) and also for adjusting the station's orbit.