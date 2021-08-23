Russian tech firm develops new radar for safe launch of satellites

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The Scientific Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications (NIIDAR, part of the RTI Systems Group) has developed a radar system of space measurements to ensure the safe launch and operation of satellites in orbit, the RTI Systems press office told TASS on Monday.

"The system automatically tracks a carrier rocket from its launch at a spaceport to the delivery of a satellite into the designated orbit. The radar selects objects in the near-the-Earth space, separating the rocket’s spent parts from orbited satellites for their further monitoring," the press office said.

The new radar is designated to monitor low orbiting space objects, automatically discovering, tracking and measuring coordinate and non-coordinate information. This helps promptly respond to emergencies in orbit. The radar can also monitor and register space debris to minimize risks for the operation of satellites in the near-the-Earth space, the press office explained.

"An important task in the world today is to create a constellation of low-orbit communications satellites for the maximum coverage with the broadband Internet. The radar system developed by NIIDAR ensures full control of communications satellites both injected into and operational in orbit, which minimizes potential critical situations in their operation," the press office quoted RTI Systems Group CEO Yuri Anoshko as saying.

The radar system of space measurements is a stationary centimeter-wavelength radar that ensures all-round control within 2,000 km. The station has been developed using the highly prefabricated technology, which allows assembling it within a short time.

The Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.