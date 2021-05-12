Russian-US group to discuss likely causes of air leak aboard orbital outpost

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A Russian-US group will begin its work in late May to discuss likely causes of an air leak aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Head of the ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov said on Wednesday.

"As part of the program of international cooperation under the project of the International Space Station, an expert group will begin its work at the premises of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation as the Roscosmos parent enterprise for manned space flights to discuss likely causes of the emergence of air leaks aboard the station," Solovyov said.

The group will comprise representatives of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation as Russia’s chief enterprise for the ISS, the Khrunichev Center as the manufacturer of modules (both integrated into Roscosmos) and also NASA representatives, he specified.

In March, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov carried out repair and recovery work in the Russian Zvezda module where a crack and some potential air leaks had been detected. The Russian crewmembers conducted all their operations under the direction of the ISS Russian Segment’s main operational control group and engineers of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation. All the Russian crew’s operations were agreed with NASA specialists.

In mid-April, Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner told reporters that the air leak aboard the orbital outpost had dropped three-fold after the cracks were sealed.