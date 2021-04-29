Russia de-orbited Progress MS-14 space freighter - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft was de-orbited and burned up in the atmosphere on Thursday night after spending more than one year in the orbit. Its non-combustible parts were flooded in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Russian space agency (Roscosmos).

Progress MS-14 left orbit and ceased to exist. Fragments of the spacecraft that were not burnt in the Earth's atmosphere fell at about 03:42 Moscow time at the "cemetery of spaceships" in the non-navigable region of the South Pacific, Roscosmos says.

The area of the fall of the non-combustible elements of the ship is located in the non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, approximately 3,150 km from Wellington and 7,390 km from the city of Santiago.

The spacecraft undocked from the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday night. After that it flew autonomously. During its prolonged autonomous flight, the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia specialists (part of Roscosmos) were testing a new deorbit attitude control system.

Progress MS-14 set a new record of spaceflight duration for a Russian resupply vehicle. The previous record of 337 days was set by Progress M-17, which spent 337 days in space after delivering cargo to the Mir orbital station in 1993.

Progress-MS is a family of Russian unscrewed spacecraft, designed for resupplying orbital stations. It is used for delivering various cargoes (such as fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food) to the ISS and for adjusting its orbit.