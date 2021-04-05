Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russia is developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 200 tonnes and considers teaming up with international partners under these projects, ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov said at an international symposium on humans in space on Monday.

"Now work is in full swing to develop a series of Angara carrier rockets with some initial conceptual designs being at the stage of technical proposals so far. These are carrier rockets of the super-heavy carrier class with a lifting capacity of over 100 tonnes and even up to 200 tonnes. These rockets will help make flights to the Moon and deep space flights, including to Mars," he said.

The work on developing such super-heavy carrier rockets implies high costs and Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos is considering options of international cooperation, Solovyov said.

"This is an expensive undertaking and, of course, it is worth considering the possibilities of creating such spacecraft on a joint, international basis with other countries engaged in space exploration," he said.