Russia’s space agency to process remote sensing data based on neural networks

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will launch the experimental operation of its services for processing the Earth’s remote sensing data based on neural networks, Roscosmos representative Denis Shvedov said on Monday.

This year, Roscosmos has established the Forest Control, Quarries, Disturbed Lands, Construction Control, Emergencies and Agricultural Monitoring services, he said.

"From the beginning of next year, the experimental operation of these services will start. This year, we have carried out experimental testing in some regions," he said at a conference on present-day problems of Earth’s remote sensing from outer space.

These services particularly use neural networks that make it possible to maximally identify particular objects and the accuracy of identifying facilities under construction currently makes up 80%, he said.

"By late 2022, the identification accuracy will far exceed this figure, I believe," the Roscosmos representative said.

Both private individuals and executives of various levels will be able to make use of these services, Shvedov said.