Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport

The carrier rocket will head to the International Space Station under the super-short flight program, which is expected to take approximately three hours and seven minutes.

The Soyuz-2.1a carried rocket was launched from Site No. 31 (Vostok launch pad) of the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 08:45 a.m. Moscow time to deliver Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins to the orbital outpost. Together, they will spend 177 days in space.

In nearly nine minutes the spacecraft will be put to the orbit. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Rassvet module at 11:52 a.m. Moscow time on the same day. Therefore, the flight will for the first time proceed under the two-orbit scheme.