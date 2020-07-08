Russian space agency to transfer new Angara rocket to military personnel for flight tests

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket will be transferred to the military in July for flight tests, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"This month, the Moscow Space Rocket Plant of the Khrunichev Center [part of Roscosmos] will deliver the rocket to the military, ahead of which now all the documents are being formalized," the Roscosmos chief said as he visited the Proton-PM enterprise in Perm.

The new carrier rocket is ready, Rogozin said. "We are planning to send it to the spaceport in Plesetsk in coming weeks."

There are a lot of questions to any new item, Rogozin said, adding that it was necessary to "bring it up to the state of efficiency, accumulate statistics of safe and accident-free launches and gain the experience in maintaining the item."

The Roscosmos chief announced in late May that the flight tests of an Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket might resume in the autumn of 2020.