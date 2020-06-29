Russian space firm to produce several Angara carrier rockets at lower cost

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Space Center will produce several Angara carrier rockets at a price of less than 5 billion rubles ($71 million), the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Monday.

"The contract for several rockets of this type as part of the experimental design work has been signed at the price of less than 5 billion rubles per rocket, which is considerably lower than the initial price," Roscosmos said.

The Khrunichev Space Center earlier said in notes to its 2019 financial statements that the Angara rocket’s cost price would be lowered from 7 billion rubles ($100 million) to 4 billion rubles ($57 million) by 2024.