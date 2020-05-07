Russia’s Glonass contractor to develop Angosat-2 satellite for Angola

The former contractor will transfer allocated but unspent funds for the satellite’s development to the newly assigned one

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The work to develop and launch the Angosat-2 telecoms satellite for Angola to replace its predecessor Angosat-1 that is out of order has been assigned to the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company, the Energia Space Rocket Corporation (the satellite’s previous developer) said on Thursday.

"During the work fulfillment, the foreign customer put forward a demand that the work for creating and launching the Angosat-2 satellite be reassigned from the Energia Space Rocket Corporation to the Reshetnev Satellite Information Company," Energia said in its 2019 consolidated financial statements. According to the document, the Reshetnev Company will also assume all the rights and obligations for stating, maintaining and formalizing the rights to orbital frequency assignments. In addition, the Energia Space Rocket Corporation will transfer allocated but unspent funds for the satellite’s development to the Reshetnev Company. "The Board of Directors of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation has also taken note of the fact that the Group will additionally post 7.8 billion rubles [about $104 million] to other expenditures in 2020 as a result of this deal for the work re-assignment," the financial statements say. Angosat-1 satellite

