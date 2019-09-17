Russia’s android robot Fedor switches on and operates as normal

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Android robot Fedor (Skybot F-850) that is currently stationed at the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia after its return from the International Space Station (ISS) has switched on and is operating as normal, Yevgeny Dudorov, the acting director of the robot’s developer Android Technology Company, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The robot is switching on, why shouldn’t it? When it landed, we wanted to switch it on, but it was likely to have run out of charge, it was working on the same battery charge the whole time. We though it switched off completely. But when it was brought to Energia, we turned everything on, checked everything - there are no problems, neither mechanical nor electric," he said, adding that the robot is working as normal now.

The robot also "commented" on its official Twitter page - "I am not tired, but even machines need rest," the message says.

Fedor’s space mission

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Skybot F-850 humanoid robot (previously called FEDOR - Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) on board docked with the International Space Station at 06:08 Moscow time on August 27.

The robot Fedor (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research or FEDOR) has been developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

The android robot has received its own name of Skybot F-850 where the letter F stands for its affiliation with the Fedor family of robots.