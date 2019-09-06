Russia must be one step ahead of other countries in space exploration, says Putin

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, September 6. /TASS/. Russia has always occupied leading positions in space exploration, however, it needs to be one step ahead of other states and build up its competitive potential to maintain and improve its rankings, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a session on the development of Vostochny spaceport’s infrastructure. The president stressed the national importance of the construction works currently carried out at the spaceport.

"As you know, the competition on the international market of space services is rising, the number of countries implementing their own space programs is growing," the president noted. "In order to maintain leading positions, namely in the sphere of piloted programs, Russia needs to steadily develop its competitive advantages, to use the existing scientific, technological and workforce potential in an intelligent manner, and to effectively resolve the issues related to further improvement of its own space infrastructure."

Putin underscored that today more countries are introducing programs on developing up-and-coming missile systems — a sphere where Russia has maintained leading positions despite certain technological and industrial difficulties typical of other space powers.

"In order to not let it go to waste, and to maintain and multiply [our positions], we need to introduce technological solutions of tomorrow and be one step ahead," the Russian leader highlighted.

Vostochny spaceport

The Vostochny Cosmodrome and the town of Tsiolkovsky that is being built nearby should contribute to enhancing the Far East’s staff potential, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will separately dwell on such an important issue as the social infrastructure surrounding the cosmodrome. We repeatedly said that the Vostochny Cosmodrome and the town of Tsiolkovsky should become one of the Far East’s growth points and contribute to enhancing this region’s staff potential," Putin said at a session on the development of the Vostochny Cosmodrome’s infrastructure.

The president asked the session participants to report on the process of solving housing problems of the cosmodrome’s employees and on attracting new staff.

Earlier, Putin urged the staff of Vostochny spaceport to follow established deadlines for its construction and the liftoff of super-heavy launch space vehicles from the spaceport, planned for 2028.

Vostochny Cosmodrome is the first Russian civilian spaceport. In April 2016, the first successful blast-off was conducted from the space center, with the delivery of three satellites into orbit. Vostochny will provide for Russia’s full access to outer space and cut its dependence on the spaceport located in Kazakhstan.