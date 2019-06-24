Scientists developed plasma furnace for medical and communal waste disposal

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Researchers from Obninsk-based Russian Institute of Radiology and Agroecology (RIRAE) developed a plasma furnace for destruction of 40 kinds of solid communal waste (SCW), including medical ones, press service of the government of the Kaluga Region told TASS on Monday.

"Obninsk scientists from the Institute of Radiology and Agroecology have developed a low-temperature plasma microwave generator with low power consumption. An electrodeless plasma burner was created on its basis, being the base for a special-purpose small-size furnace for destruction of 40 kinds of SCW, including medical waste," the press service said.

Plasma conversion improves cost-effectiveness of processing and significantly reduces the adverse impact on environment. Combustion products can be used after extra treatment for electricity and heat generation, the press service said. According to developers, 25,000 cubic meters of SCW can be disposed of with application of such burner.

The pilot unit cost is 280 mln rubles ($4.5 mln), the press service noted.