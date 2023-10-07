Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup East improved their tactical positions in the south Donetsk direction as they occupied more than a dozen Ukrainian strongholds there, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"[Russian] assault teams improved their tactical positions near Novomikhailovka, north of Nikolskoye, west of Novodonetskoye and Novozlatopol," Chekhov said. "More than 10 enemy strongholds have been occupied, with [Ukrainian] manpower being destroyed and two militants surrendering," he added.

According to Chekhov, Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka.

Also, he said, the battlegroup’s aircraft hit Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment near Novomikhailovka, Urozhainoye, Staromayorskoye as well as north of Priyutnoye.